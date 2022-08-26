Catholic World News

East Timor’s founding president meets with Pontiff

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Twenty years after largely Catholic Timor-Leste (East Timor, map) attained independence from largely Muslim Indonesia, the nation’s founding president, Xanana Gusmão, met with Pope Francis.



In 2002, Pope St. John Paul II warmly welcomed the nation’s independence. In March, a Vatican diplomat said that Pope Francis will visit Timor-Leste this year, and in May, the Pope named the nation’s first cardinal.

