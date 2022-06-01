Catholic World News

Timor-Leste’s new cardinal expresses surprise at appointment

June 01, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, SDB, of Dili, Timor-Leste (East Timor), expressed surprise at the Pope’s decision to include him on the list of new cardinals.



“I am convinced that Pope Francis did not offer this to me, Virgilio, but rather to the Church and the people of Timor-Leste,” the 54-year-old prelate said.



Timor-Leste (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.4 million, is 88% Christian (83% Catholic), 7% ethnic religionist, and 4% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!