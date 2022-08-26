Catholic World News

Beijing tells new Catholic leaders to ‘fend off infiltration by foreign forces’

August 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The new leaders of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China have pledged to promote Xi Jinping’s socialist thought.



“Top political adviser Wang Yang has urged new Catholic leaders in China to resist foreign influence and ensure that control of the Church remains in the hands of patriots,” the pro-Beijing media report begins.

