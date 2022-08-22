Catholic World News

New leader for Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association

August 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing has been elected president of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association, and Bishop Shen Bin has been chosen to lead the Council of Chinese Bishops. Both groups are backed by the Chinese government.



The elections took place during the 10th National Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives, under the auspices of the Community Party. Pope Benedict XVI wrote that the role of the Patriotic Association could not be reconciled with the Catholic faith.



During the National Assembly meeting, held in Wuhan, Bishop Shen Bin presented a report on the activities of the Catholic Church in China in recent years. He did not mention the secret agreement between Beijing and Rome governing the appointment of new bishops.





