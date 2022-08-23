Catholic World News

Leading Chinese bishops pledge to promote Xi Jinping’s socialist thought

August 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It is necessary to unite and lead the priests, elders and faithful to follow Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a ‘New Era,’ continue to hold high patriotism and love for religion, adhere to the principles of independent and self-run churches,” said Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing and Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Haimen, the new leaders of the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church in China.

