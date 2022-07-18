Catholic World News

House passes pro-abortion ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’; Senate odds dim

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US House of Representatives has passed the Women’s Health Protection Act in a 219-210 vote.



On the eve of the vote, Archbishop William Lori (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities) and Cardinal Timothy Dolan (chairman of the Committee on Religious Liberty) expressed strong opposition to the bill.



“This deceptively-named, extreme bill would impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy through federal statute,” they said. “Even worse, it would eliminate modest and widely supported pro-life laws at every level of government—the federal, state, and local level—including parental notification for minor girls, informed consent, and health or safety protections specific to abortion facilities.”



The Associated Press reported that odds of passage in the Senate are dim; an earlier version of the bill failed in the Senate in February.

