In pro-life victory, Senate rejects cloture on radical pro-abortion bill

March 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The failure to advance this extreme measure today is a tremendous relief,” the chairmen of the bishops’ pro-life and religious liberty committees said in a statement that followed the 48-46 vote. “Passing H.R. 3755 would have led to the loss of millions of unborn lives and left countless women to suffer from the physical and emotional trauma of abortion.”

