US bishops decry Women’s Health Protection Act; vote imminent in House

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022 (H.R.8296), sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA), is imminent in the House of Representatives, warned Human Life Action, which works closely with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in matters of pro-life legislation.



In a July 14 letter, Archbishop William Lori (chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities) and Cardinal Timothy Dolan (chairman of the Committee on Religious Liberty) expressed strong opposition to the bill.



“This deceptively-named, extreme bill would impose abortion on demand nationwide at any stage of pregnancy through federal statute,” they said. “Even worse, it would eliminate modest and widely supported pro-life laws at every level of government—the federal, state, and local level—including parental notification for minor girls, informed consent, and health or safety protections specific to abortion facilities.”



“It would force all Americans to support abortions here and abroad with their tax dollars,” they added. “It would also likely force health care providers and professionals to perform, assist in, and/or refer for abortion against their deeply-held beliefs, as well as force employers and insurers to cover or pay for abortion.”

