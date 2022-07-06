Catholic World News

Kidnapped Nigerian priest regains freedom

July 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Emmanuel Silas, who was kidnapped on July 4, has regained his freedom.



Father Silas ministers in Kaduna State (map), which “has been one of the hardest hit by the wave of violence and criminality that is sweeping large parts of Nigeria,” according to an Aid to the Church in Need report on the abductions of priests there.

