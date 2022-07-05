Catholic World News

Two more Nigerian priests kidnapped

July 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two more Catholic priests were kidnapped in Nigeria over the weekend, although one was quickly freed by a police raid.



Father Luigi Brena was seized by armed men in the southern Edo state on July 3. Police tracked the kidnappers to a forest camp, and freed the priest after a gun battle. Police in Edo are still searching for the kidnappers who abducted to other priests last week.



Meanwhile in the northeastern Kaduna state, Father Emmanuel Silas as kidnapped on July 4.

