Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of devastating earthquake in Afghanistan

June 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The June 22 Afghanistan earthquake has killed at least 1,500 people.



“In the past few hours, an earthquake has claimed victims and caused extensive damage in Afghanistan,” Pope Francis said following his general audience. “I express my sympathy to the injured and those affected by the earthquake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families.”



“I hope that with everyone’s help, the suffering of the dear Afghan people can be alleviated,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!