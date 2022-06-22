Catholic World News

Elderly can find strength in weakness, Pope tells audience

June 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continued his series of talks on old age at his weekly public audience on June 22, reflecting on the words of Jesus to St. Peter recorded in the last chapter of St. John’s Gospel (“but when you are old...”).



Jesus warns Peter that in old age his work will be “accompanied by weakness,” the Pope remarked. But as physical strength and energy diminish, the elderly can learn the “forcibly inactive act of following” the Lord, and thereby being more powerful witnesses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!