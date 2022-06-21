Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for Ukraine

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us not forget the suffering of the Ukrainian people in this moment, a people who are suffering,” Pope Francis said on June 19, following his Angelus address.



“I would like you all to keep in mind a question: what am I doing today for the Ukrainian people?” he continued” Do I pray? Am I doing something? Am I trying to understand? What am I doing today for the Ukrainian people? Each one of you, answer in your own heart.”

