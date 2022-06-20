Catholic World News

Bring the Eucharist to everyday life, Pope tells Sunday audience

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his public audience on Sunday, June 19, Pope Francis said that “sometimes there is the risk of confining the Eucharist to a vague dimension—perhaps bright and perfumed with incense—but rather distant from the straits of everyday life.” He said that the measure of Eucharistic adoration is the help that the faithful give their neighbors.



The Eucharist, the Pope said, “was like the destination of a journey along which Jesus prefigured it through several signs—above all the multiplication of the loaves.” He explained that in that miracle, the bread was multiplied as it was passed from hand to hand.

