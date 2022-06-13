Catholic World News

Pope Francis cancels trip to Congo and South Sudan over health issues

June 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Three months after the Vatican announced that Pope Francis would visit the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in July, the trip has been canceled.



“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined,” the Holy See Press Office announced.

