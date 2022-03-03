Catholic World News

Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan in July

March 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will visit two war-torn African countries in July, the Vatican has announced.



The Pope will travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, stopping in the cities of Kinshasa and Goma, July 2 to 5. He will then continue to South Sudan, staying in Juba, from July 5 to 7.

