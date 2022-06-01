Catholic World News

Vatican releases ‘pastoral kit’ for World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life has published a press kit and pastoral kit for the 2nd World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly.



The World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly (background) falls on the fourth Sunday of July, near the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus.



This year, the day’s theme is “In old age they will still bear fruit” (Psalm 92:15). Pope Francis has issued a message for the day and has enriched its commemoration with a plenary indulgence.

