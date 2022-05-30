Catholic World News

Vatican announces plenary indulgence for World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

May 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Penitentiary has announced that a plenary indulgence will be granted to the faithful, under the usual conditions, if they participate in the celebration of the 2nd World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly on July 24.



The indulgence will be granted to those who attend the Mass that Pope Francis is scheduled to celebrate at St. Peter’s basilica, or the other events planned in dioceses around the world on the same day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

