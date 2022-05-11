Catholic World News

‘In old age they will still bear fruit’: papal message for World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly

May 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a message for the 2nd World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, which falls this year on July 24.



Established by Pope Francis, the day takes place on the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus).



The message’s theme is “In old age they will still bear fruit” (Psalm 92:15). The Pope concluded, “Let us ask Our Lady, Mother of Tender Love, to make all of us artisans of the revolution of tenderness, so that together we can set the world free from the specter of loneliness and the demon of war.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!