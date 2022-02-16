Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

February 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “In old age they will still bear fruit” (Psalm 92:15) is the theme of the 2nd World Day of Grandparents and Elderly. Established by Pope Francis, the day takes place on the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!