‘When biodiversity flourishes, human life flourishes,’ Vatican official says

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Warning that the world is at “the brink of an unprecedented biodiversity collapse,” Sister Alessandra Smerilli, FMA, the Secretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said at a Laudato Si’ Week conference that “when biodiversity flourishes, human life flourishes.” She added, “We are at an inflection point with life-altering consequences.”

