Vatican announces program for Laudato Si’ Week

May 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development has announced its plans for Laudato Si’ Week, which is named after the Pope’s 2015 encyclical letter on care for our common home.



“Today, Laudato Si’ Week begins, to listen ever more attentively to the cry of the Earth which urges us to act together in taking care of our common home,” Pope Francis said on May 22. “I thank the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, and the numerous organizations taking part in it, and I invite everyone to participate.”



The USCCB is also commemorating the week.

