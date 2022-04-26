Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny: Earth Day demands urgent action

April 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We celebrate Earth Day this year in the shadow of multiple serious, grave and menacing failures on the part of the human family to take this reality seriously,” said Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.



Pope Francis also referred to Earth Day in a tweet.

