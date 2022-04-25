Catholic World News

‘Halt the destruction of our common home’: papal Earth Day tweet

April 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On April 22, Pope Francis tweeted, “We all need to make a contribution to halt the destruction of our common home and to restore nature: governments, businesses and citizens – we must act like brothers and sisters who share the Earth, the common home that God has given us. #EarthDay”

