Vatican amended Good Friday Stations after criticism

April 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to criticism from Ukrainian Catholics, the Vatican dropped a controversial meditation from the prepared text during the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in the Roman Coliseum.



The text of the meditation for the 13th station had called for reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine. Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, had objected to the wording, saying that it suggested moral equivalence, rather than acknowledging “Russia’s military aggression.”



In the actual ceremony, at which Pope Francis presided, two women— one from Ukraine, the other from Russia— carried the cross. But rather than the prepared text, participants in the annual devotion were urged to pray silently for peace.

