Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader objects to Pope’s plan for Stations of the Cross

April 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church has asked Pope Francis to drop his plan to have Ukrainian and Russian families join in carrying the cross during the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in the Roman Coliseum.



Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk said that the gesture, accompanied by a plea for reconciliation, would be “incoherent and even offensive,” since the “does not take into account the context of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.”



The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, had already raised an objection to the plan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!