Cardinal Krajewski leads consecration to Immaculate Heart at Sanctuary of Fátima

March 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: As Pope Francis consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, led the Act of Consecration at the Sanctuary of Fátima in Portugal. The nation’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, was among the 15,000 people in attendance.

