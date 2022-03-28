Catholic World News

An ‘act of complete trust’: papal homily for Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

March 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On March 25, Pope Francis presided over the celebration of the Sacrament of Penance and Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in St. Peter’s Basilica.



“Today, renewed by forgiveness, may we too knock at the door of her Immaculate Heart,” Pope Francis preached. “In union with the bishops and faithful of the world, I desire in a solemn way to bring all that we are presently experiencing to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.



“I wish to renew to her the consecration of the Church and the whole of humanity, and to consecrate to her in a particular way the Ukrainian people and the Russian people who, with filial affection, venerate her as a Mother,” he continued. “This is no magic formula but a spiritual act.”



“It is an act of complete trust on the part of children who, amid the tribulation of this cruel and senseless war that threatens our world, turn to their Mother,” the Pope added. “It is like what young children do when they are scared; they turn to their mother for protection.”

