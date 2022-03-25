Catholic World News

Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary: link to video, text, consecration prayer

March 25, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See Press Office has posted a web page devoted to the Celebration of the Sacrament of Penance and Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary in St. Peter’s Basilica.



The event takes place on March 25 at 5:00 Rome time (12:00 Eastern time). The web page includes video, the text of the booklet for the event, the Pope’s letter to bishops, and the text of the prayer of consecration in 35 languages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!