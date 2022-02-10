Catholic World News

Pope says war in Ukraine would be ‘madness,’ backs talks

February 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I wish to thank all the people and communities who, on 26 January last, joined in prayer for peace in Ukraine,” Pope Francis said in an appeal that followed his February 9 general audience.



“Let us continue to implore the God of peace that tensions and threats of war be overcome through serious dialogue, and that the ‘ Normandy Format’ talks may also contribute to this,” he added. “Let us not forget: war is madness!”

