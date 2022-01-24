Catholic World News

Pope calls for day of prayer for peace in Ukraine on January 26

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I am following with concern the increase of tensions that threaten to inflict a new blow to the peace in Ukraine, and call into question the security of the European continent, with wider repercussions,” Pope Francis said on January 23, following his Angelus address.



“I make a heartfelt appeal to all people of good will, that they may raise prayers to God Almighty, that every political action and initiative may serve human brotherhood, rather than partisan interests,” the Pope continued. “Those who pursue their own interests, to the detriment of others, disregard their human vocation, as we were all created as brothers and sisters. For this reason, and with concern, given the current tensions, I propose that next Wednesday, 26 January be a day of prayer for peace.”

