The Word of God has the power to transform us, Pope tells pilgrims

January 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In his Angelus address on January 23, the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time and Sunday of the Word of God, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel reading (Luke 1:1-4; 4:14-21).



Suggesting that the faithful read St. Luke’s Gospel this year, the Pope said, “Remember: the Word of God transforms an ordinary day into the today in which God speaks to us. So, let us pick up the Gospel and choose each day a small passage to read and re-read ... In time we will discover that these words are made especially for us, for our life. They will help us to welcome each day with a better, more serene outlook, because when the Gospel enters into today’s world, it fills it with God.”

