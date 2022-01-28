Catholic World News

Bahrain’s king receives papal message on bilateral relations

January 28, 2022

Continue to this story on Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Bahrain)

CWN Editor's Note: In November, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa invited the Pontiff to visit the Middle Eastern nation, and in December, the Arabian peninsula’s largest cathedral was dedicated there.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

