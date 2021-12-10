Catholic World News

Arabian peninsula’s biggest cathedral opens in Bahrain

December 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The Persian Gulf nation of 1.5 million (map) is 82% Muslim, 11% Christian, and 6% Hindu. While Islam is the official religion, Bahrain has permitted the construction of a cathedral that seats 2,300.



Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar for Northern Arabia, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, Apostolic Nuncio in Bahrain and Kuwait, and Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples were present at the cathedral’s opening.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!