Catholic World News

Growing concern for nuns and deacons arrested in Ethiopia

December 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: On November 30, Ethiopian government police arrested six nuns and two deacons. The government is engaged in an “ethnic cleansing war” in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, a bishop recently charged.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!