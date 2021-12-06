Catholic World News

Nuns, deacons arrested in Ethiopia

December 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are very worried about their fate,” said Mother Raffaella Pedrini, Superior General of the Ursulines of Gandino. “We still do not understand the reason for such an act.”



The arrest of the sisters of the teaching order follows the Ethiopian military’s raid on a Salesian missionary center in Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital.

