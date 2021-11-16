Catholic World News

Some Salesians released, others still in custody in Ethiopia

November 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Ethiopian military recently raided a Salesian missionary center in Addis Ababa, the nation’s capital, and arrested priests, religious brothers, and employees.



Seven Salesians and a lay employee were released on November 13, but 14 people remain in custody.

