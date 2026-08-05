Catholic World News

Pope to visit Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru in November

August 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director the Holy See Press Office, announced today that Pope Leo XIV will visit three South American nations in November.

From November 6-8, the Pontiff is scheduled to visit Montevideo, Paysandú, and Florida, in Uruguay; November 8-11, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, and Luján, in Argentina; and from November 11-17, Lima, Chiclayo, Cusco, and Pucallpa, in Peru. Pope Leo was bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

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