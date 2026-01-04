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Pope resumes audiences on Vatican II, encourages faithful to pray the Liturgy of the Hours

August 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV resumed his Wednesday general audiences today following a July hiatus and encouraged the faithful to pray the Liturgy of the Hours.

Today’s audience, entitled “The prayer of the Church,” was the twentieth in a series on the Second Vatican Council and its documents, and the fifth devoted to Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963).

“In the Constitution, the term ‘prayer’ designates the liturgy as a whole,” Pope Leo said to pilgrims who had gathered inside St. Peter’s Basilica. “This perspective is decisive, for it guided the liturgical reform, making the active participation of the faithful its central pillar.”

The Pope continued:

The liturgy is presented first and foremost as the place of encounter, of God’s initiative in drawing near to humanity in his Son, “the Word made flesh, anointed by the Holy Spirit” (SC, 5), to whom we may respond “through Christ, with Christ and in Christ, in the unity of the Holy Spirit”, that is to say, thanks to “the very prayer which Christ Himself, together with His Body, addresses to the Father” (SC, 84). For this reason, Saint Paul VI ardently desired that the Liturgy of the Hours, the Church’s daily public prayer, inseparable from the Eucharist, might deeply permeate, enliven, guide and express all Christian prayer, and effectively nourish the spiritual life of the People of God.

“For this desire to be fulfilled, the Liturgy of the Hours needs to be more fully embraced and lived out in the daily lives of the baptized and of the communities,” Pope Leo added. “Every week and every day, the Eucharist and the Liturgy of the Hours are the breath of the life of the Church, which makes the Holy Spirit circulate through her Body.”

The Pontiff concluded:

Bound to the Eucharist, whose light it prolongs, the Liturgy of the Hours sanctifies the time of our daily lives: in the morning, we begin the day with faith and gratitude; at midday, we ask for the strength to remain faithful amidst our labors; in the evening, once our work is done, Vespers accompany the moment of sunset; at night, we fall asleep entrusting ourselves to God’s peace. Each Hour is an act of hope: during our earthly pilgrimage, we keep watch, awaiting with the whole Church the glorious return of the Lord.

Audiences in series “Vatican Council II through its Documents”

On Dei Verbum, the Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation (1965):

On Lumen Gentium, the Dogmatic Constitution on the Church (1964):

On Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy (1963):

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