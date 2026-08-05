Catholic World News

2 newly identified St. Augustine sermons found in Poland

August 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Scholars from Austria and Germany found two previously unknown sermons of St. Augustine in a twelfth-century manuscript in a Polish diocesan library.

The sermons found in the Pelplin diocesan library address King Saul’s meeting with the witch of Endor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Wed5 August
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major

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We celebrate today the Optional Memorial of the Dedication of the Basilica of St. Mary Major, one of the four most illustrious churches of Rome. While each diocese and parish keeps its own dedication anniversary, the universal Church commemorates the consecration of the four great Roman basilicas, the…

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