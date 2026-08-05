Catholic World News

3 churches in French archdiocese desecrated

August 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Diocèse de Tours

CWN Editor's Note: Three churches in the Archdiocese of Tours, France, were desecrated, with the Blessed Sacrament profaned, according to a recent archdiocesan statement.

The churches are located in Chambray-lès-Tours, Luynes, and Tours (the Church of St. Joan of Arc).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!