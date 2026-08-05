Catholic World News

Pope Leo: Digital communication must serve truth and human dignity

August 05, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to participants in SIGNIS World Congress 2026, which is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

SIGNIS is the World Catholic Association for Communication. In the message, Pope Leo “expressed the hope that [participants’] reflections lead to communication strategies and tools guided by truth and rooted in respect for the dignity of every person,” Vatican News reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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