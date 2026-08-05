Catholic World News

Pope encourages Knights of Columbus to foster unity and charity

August 05, 2026

Pope Leo XIV encouraged participants in the 144th Supreme Convention of the Knights of Columbus to promote unity and charity.

“At the Last Supper, Jesus prayed for his Apostles, that they all would be one,” Pope Leo said in a video message released on August 4, the first day of the convention.

“I encourage all of you to continue bearing witness to that concord which Jesus so ardently desires in your families, your parishes and in the wider communities where you live and serve,” the Pope continued. “In an age all too often marked by division and pointed rhetoric, there is a great need for prophets of harmony who seek to build bridges and strive to reconcile opposing positions wherever possible.”

The Pontiff observed that works of charity can “often be a way to promote unity.”

“As many of you have likely experienced, when we reach out to help those in need, there frequently develops a certain concord between those who give and those who receive, as well as among those who work together to assist their brothers and sisters,” Pope Leo explained. “Thus, charity becomes not only a response to human suffering but also a powerful means of fostering fraternity and strengthening the communion that is at the heart of the Christian life.”

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