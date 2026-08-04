Catholic World News

Pope appoints apostolic administrator amid investigation of Cardinal López Romero

August 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate announced that Pope Leo has appointed Msgr. Mario León Dorado, O.M.I,, the prefect of Western Sahara since 2013, as apostolic administrator of the Archdiocese of Rabat, Morocco.

The announcement comes amid an investigation into allegations that Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, S.D.B., of Rabat molested at least five women.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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