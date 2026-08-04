Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop issues pastoral letter on solidarity with migrants

August 04, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, M.Sp.S., of San Antonio issued a pastoral letter, “We Will Come to You: United in Solidarity with Our Brothers and Sisters in Migration.”

“I prayed over this letter for a long time before writing it to you,” Archbishop García-Siller began. “What follows is at times deeply personal: it arises from my own encounters with God in the lives of migrants, from years of walking alongside those who have endured migration’s trials and from my own family history and migration story.”

“As a reflection on the prevailing climate of immigration enforcement, it is offered in love, grounded not in ideology but in walking with you: listening to your pastors, sitting in silence with families who no longer feel safe to leave their homes, and accompanying our sisters and brothers who have migrated, missionaries of hope among us,” he continued. “You are the heart of this letter. The Church will not be silent.”

The letter concluded with a call for five “urgent reforms”: “protect sensitive locations,” “keep families together,” “restore asylum and due process,” “end mass detention and mass deportation,” and “build just pathways to citizenship.”

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