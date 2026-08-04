Catholic World News

Man charged with federal firearms offense after shots fired at New Mexico church

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on U.S. Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: A 40-year-old man with a prior felony conviction faces up to 15 years in prison after he was charged in connection with the firing of shots at a parish in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico announced on August 3:

On May 4, 2026, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church ... Officers found five bullet holes in the church’s front glass entrance and recovered five .380 caliber shell casings. Surveillance footage showed a black sedan arriving at the church, after which a man exited the driver’s side and fired multiple rounds at the entrance before leaving the scene.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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