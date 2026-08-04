Catholic World News

Man charged with federal firearms offense after shots fired at New Mexico church

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on U.S. Department of Justice

CWN Editor's Note: A 40-year-old man with a prior felony conviction faces up to 15 years in prison after he was charged in connection with the firing of shots at a parish in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico announced on August 3:

On May 4, 2026, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church ... Officers found five bullet holes in the church’s front glass entrance and recovered five .380 caliber shell casings. Surveillance footage showed a black sedan arriving at the church, after which a man exited the driver’s side and fired multiple rounds at the entrance before leaving the scene.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Tue4 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. John Baptist Mary Vianney (1786-1859). He was born in Dardilly and died in Ars, France. Although his talents were limited and his education meager, he was ordained a priest in 1815. After three years at Ecully, he was appointed parish priest of Ars. Here he…

Learn more about this day.

August Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: