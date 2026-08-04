Catholic World News

Triduum begins at Santa Maria Maggiore

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

CWN Editor's Note: A triduum began on August 2 at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, in preparation for the liturgical memorial of the anniversary of its dedication on August 5.

On the feast day, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the basilica’s archpriest since July 2025, will celebrate a solemn pontifical Mass, with a reenactment of the miracle of the snow.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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