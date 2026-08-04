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Triduum begins at Santa Maria Maggiore

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

CWN Editor's Note: A triduum began on August 2 at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, in preparation for the liturgical memorial of the anniversary of its dedication on August 5.

On the feast day, Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the basilica’s archpriest since July 2025, will celebrate a solemn pontifical Mass, with a reenactment of the miracle of the snow.

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Tue4 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. John Baptist Mary Vianney (1786-1859). He was born in Dardilly and died in Ars, France. Although his talents were limited and his education meager, he was ordained a priest in 1815. After three years at Ecully, he was appointed parish priest of Ars. Here he…

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