Catholic World News

Theme song released for 2027 World Youth Day

August 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on WYD Seoul 2027 LOC

CWN Editor's Note: The local organizing committee of the 2027 World Youth Day released the event’s official theme song: “Confidite, Ego Vici Mundum” (Take Courage, I Have Overcome the World, John 16:13).

The theme song was released on August 3, a year to the day before the event is scheduled to begin in Seoul, South Korea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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Tue4 August
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Image for Memorial of St. John Vianney, Priest

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. John Baptist Mary Vianney (1786-1859). He was born in Dardilly and died in Ars, France. Although his talents were limited and his education meager, he was ordained a priest in 1815. After three years at Ecully, he was appointed parish priest of Ars. Here he…

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