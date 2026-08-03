Catholic World News

USCCB posts ‘Introduction to NeoFertility’

August 03, 2026

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CWN Editor's Note: The United States’ Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth posted “Introduction to NeoFertility & Chart Neo: A Medical Approach to Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM).”

“Unlike conventional approaches that use treatments that suppress normal physiology to deal with dysfunction, RRM seeks to work with the body, treating reproductive abnormalities, not by bypassing the body’s processes but by diagnosing, understanding, and addressing underlying health concerns,” said Dr. Monica Minjeur, the author of the presentation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

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