Catholic World News

Gunmen abduct 3 from Nigerian church

August 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Premium Times (Abuja)

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen entered a Catholic church in Udi, Nigeria, on August 2 and abducted a seminarian and two fellow worshippers.

“The kidnappers initially abducted the seminarian, catechist, and another person in the church,” said a witness to the incident. “But after they moved with the victims for a few minutes, the kidnappers asked the catechist to go back and then entered the bush with the seminarian and the other worshipper.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

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